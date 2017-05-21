There are on the USA Today story from Sunday May 21, titled Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likable in reality show's history?. In it, USA Today reports that:

Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likable in reality show's history? 'The Bachelorette' finds its first black star in Rachel Lindsay. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qIep9g The 32-year-old Dallas attorney is an appealing reality-TV personality, and the long-running Bachelor franchise's first-ever African-American star.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.