Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likable in reality show's history?
There are 10 comments on the USA Today story from Sunday May 21, titled Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likable in reality show's history?. In it, USA Today reports that:
Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likable in reality show's history? 'The Bachelorette' finds its first black star in Rachel Lindsay. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qIep9g The 32-year-old Dallas attorney is an appealing reality-TV personality, and the long-running Bachelor franchise's first-ever African-American star.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
#1 Monday
Oh wow..........I hope she finds a White man! LMAO
#2 21 hrs ago
Now I know it's completely edited and fixed. She's a smart girl and she would never pick that Lucas idiot. I am sure the show made her do that.
#3 20 hrs ago
Yep, her overies are going to be repeatedly doused with that crackas semen.
Kinda cht I jerk off to.
#4 15 hrs ago
Maceo
It doesn't matter but even my Sister said in ATL in many of the Black churches the most attractive BW are coming in with White men these days! I told her I'm dating a White man and how BM who have WW or AW at church are upset!
I told her the same is happening at my church as well many of the Biracials/mixed BW are dating/marrying out! Many BW say BM take them of their money, time, resources and live off them then go to the next woman and do the samethings like Jeff and many other BM in the race so they're saying HELL NO!
I will be interesting...MANY BLACK WOMEN I'M HEARING SAY THEY DON'T DATE/MARRY BLACK MEN WHO'VE BEEN WITH WHITE WOMEN ESPECIALLY MARRIED TO THEM! LMAO
THEY'RE NOT DOING ANYTHING FOR YOU AND i DONT BLAME THEM1
#5 9 hrs ago
There are so many beautiful BW I don't know who picked her. She's barely okay looking. White people more than likely chose her to be the first Black bachelorette.
#6 9 hrs ago
Maceo
Well everybody knows that Black men leave 95.2% of biracial children by the age of 2 years old and leave 85.2% of those children on Government assistance! LMAO
Maceo
Black men will do more time..........Black women will leave Black men alone like their doing now and you go to White women and leave them with biracical babies and no Fathers like the Chickboon Commerical! LMAO
Black women ain't having kids with Black men these days, its sub par Fat White women look below. Your new Black Queen! lmao
Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Airport Commercial
#7 9 hrs ago
Maceo
I think she's very attractive and accomplished, she looks far better than your former Ex White wife Liz Patterson who was very ugly but that's your choice you said she was far superior that any BW becuase she was the White Man's daughter!
Now youre Fat, Unattractive, Too dark, Uneducated, Broke and you chased and married PW Trash and has ANAL SEX with DARLA in a barnyard in Fredrick, MD and bragged on it! LMAO
what a fool!
It appears her sights are on a White man! LMAO
The U.S. might be divided, but Bachelor Nation has never been more excited or in sync. That’s because The Bachelorette is finally back to distract us for two hours every Monday. More importantly, this season will be helmed by an honest-to-god heroine, Rachel Lindsay, a woman who has surmounted racism and Nick Viall to become The Bachelor franchise’s first ever black bride-to-be.
If it feels like only months ago when we first met Rachel Lindsay, that’s because it was. The 31-year-old Texan attorney debuted on Nick Viall’s otherwise atrocious season and immediately stood out. Rachel had it all: shiny hair, a beautiful smile, and a real job that wasn’t made up by a random word generator. In fact, her only flaw was that she appeared to be genuinely interested in Nick Viall, an unemployed software engineer with all of the charisma and charm of an unemployed software engineer. Nick’s season was almost universally deemed underwhelming—so underwhelming that, in an unprecedented move, ABC started hyping Rachel’s upcoming stint in the bachelor mansion before she was even kicked off the show. In other words, the network spoiled its own show.
#8 9 hrs ago
Maceo
#10 9 hrs ago
MACEO
You can't pull Precious you don't have a Dyck and your 62 yours old and IMPOTENT and BROKE
#13 7 hrs ago
I think there are a couple producers picks every season.
