Indian River Lagoon: Watera s clear, ...

Indian River Lagoon: Watera s clear, fishinga s great

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Fishermen, riverfront residents and boaters alike are enjoying crystal clear conditions in Mosquito Lagoon and the Indian River Lagoon these days.  "The trout bite has been phenomenal and we had one of the best black drum seasons ever this spring," he said. "And, last night the shrimp were running like crazy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward 40 min american 1
roadside tavern Apr 30 joeblow 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Apr 30 Nicki2323 3
Local Politics Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor? Apr 29 robert ferguson 1
News Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16) Apr 27 SARA1 3
greg justice not who he says! Apr 25 surfmonkey101 1
Keva Matovina Apr 21 The south 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,605 • Total comments across all topics: 280,752,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC