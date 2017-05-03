Indian River Lagoon: Watera s clear, fishinga s great
Fishermen, riverfront residents and boaters alike are enjoying crystal clear conditions in Mosquito Lagoon and the Indian River Lagoon these days. "The trout bite has been phenomenal and we had one of the best black drum seasons ever this spring," he said. "And, last night the shrimp were running like crazy.
