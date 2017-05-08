Dangerous fire warning in effect in V...

Dangerous fire warning in effect in Volusia today

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Red Flag fire warning in effect in Volusia County from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. This means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly, the service said. A long duration of low humidity and extremely dry vegetation combined with strong afternoon winds would allow any fires that develop to spread rapidly.

