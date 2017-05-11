Chris Harrison Is a Terrible Bachelorette Wingman
It was inevitable. The Bachelor have finally broken Chris Harrison. He's got nothing left to give, no more drama to stir up, no more cheer to spread.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is 'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay the most likab...
|2 hr
|SadButTrue
|4
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
|roadside tavern
|May 18
|RuffnReddy
|3
|400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14)
|May 15
|ThePercosetLady
|6
|new smyrna beach police
|May 5
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14)
|May 5
|Halsey Chapman
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC