Bethune Beach marked as Florida historic spot

But in December 1945, educator and stateswoman Mary McLeod Bethune gave African Americans turned away from the World's Most Famous Beach a safe haven in Southeast Volusia - a small stretch of land where the Indian River meets the Atlantic Ocean. After seeing her students turned away from Volusia's beaches in the 1940s, Bethune secured investors to create a housing development and space where black residents could congregate in the sun and sand without the fear of harassment.

