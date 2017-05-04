3 Things to Do Friday
A hardened handyman returns to his hometown to care for his nephew after his brother's death. Oscar-winner Casey Affleck stars.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Resident advice
|14 hr
|Brohdaw
|1
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Wed
|american
|1
|roadside tavern
|Apr 30
|joeblow
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Apr 30
|Nicki2323
|3
|Do you approve of Michael L Thomas as Mayor?
|Apr 29
|robert ferguson
|1
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|Apr 27
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Apr 25
|surfmonkey101
|1
