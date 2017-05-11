11 shows, concerts and films to fill ...

11 shows, concerts and films to fill your week Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The entertainment slate has been a bit on the sparse side of late, but the social scene heats back up this weekend with several stage productions and concert events to check out, plus muscle cars, wine and free films. Johnny Wild and the Delights, an eight-piece band led by Andy Matchett, will bring a tribute to Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and Hank Williams to the Athens Theatre stage, 124 N. Florida Ave., DeLand, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e... 1 hr Jim 1
roadside tavern 4 hr RuffnReddy 3
400 lb Nurse Gone Wild! (Jul '14) May 15 ThePercosetLady 6
new smyrna beach police May 5 PRECIOUS2017 1
News Art Bike Scrapey Hawkins says his customized 19... (Mar '14) May 5 Halsey Chapman 3
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward May 5 Beach Walker Bob 2
Resident advice May 4 Brohdaw 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC