Woman steals tip jar from New Smyrna Beach restaurant
The employees of Uncle Chicken's restaurant want their hard-earned money back after a woman was caught on video stealing a tip jar from the New Smyrna Beach business Saturday. Craig Glore Jr., who helps run the restaurant at 440 N. Dixie Freeway with his father, said the woman walked off with probably $150 worth of tips around 4:10 p.m. Video surveillance provided by Glore of the incident shows a white female with long black hair looking at a menu at the order window of the restaurant and then looking around before grabbing the tip jar and walking off. "There are a bunch of people that work here and someone wants to take all their hard-earned money?" Glore said over the phone.
