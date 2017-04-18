Woman steals tip jar from New Smyrna ...

Woman steals tip jar from New Smyrna Beach restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The employees of Uncle Chicken's restaurant want their hard-earned money back after a woman was caught on video stealing a tip jar from the New Smyrna Beach business Saturday.  Craig Glore Jr., who helps run the restaurant at 440 N. Dixie Freeway with his father, said the woman walked off with probably $150 worth of tips around 4:10 p.m. Video surveillance provided by Glore of the incident shows a white female with long black hair looking at a menu at the order window of the restaurant and then looking around before grabbing the tip jar and walking off.  "There are a bunch of people that work here and someone wants to take all their hard-earned money?" Glore said over the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keva Matovina Fri The south 3
Mark Matovina Fri Sunshine state 5
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Apr 15 Spotted Girl 24
Amber Blankenship Apr 10 kaykay 2
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar '17 Fancy 2
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Hornydevil0274 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,369 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC