Troopers close SR 44 near DeLand as crews battle brush fire
Florida Forest Service firefighters battled a 250-acre brush fire that started burning Thursday, April 27, 2017 off State Road 44 near DeLand. Florida Forest Service firefighters battled a 250-acre brush fire that started burning Thursday, April 27, 2017 off State Road 44 near DeLand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Tue
|surfmonkey101
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 21
|The south
|3
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 21
|Sunshine state
|5
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Apr 15
|Spotted Girl
|24
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC