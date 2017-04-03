Shark bites womana s thigh in New Smyrna Beach

A Georgia woman was bitten on the thigh by a shark while swimming in New Smyrna Beach, a Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue official said. The 51-year-old visitor, who didn't get a good look at the shark, was in about 3 to 4 feet of water just north of Flagler Avenue when she got bit shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.