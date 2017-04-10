Shark bites Georgia woman off Florida's Atlantic coast
A 51-year-old Georgia woman is recovering after authorities say a shark bit her on the thigh as she swam off of Florida's Atlantic coast. Melanie Lawson tells Orlando television station WESH she had told her children not to go deeper than 3 feet as they swam off New Smyrna Beach on Wednesday.
