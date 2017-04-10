Search continues for missing 8-year-old in New Smyrna Beach
The Coast Guard and the Volusia County Sheriff's Office's helicopter were joining Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue in the search, according to Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell. She warned her agency would be flying the red flag at the beach on Easter, and that anyone hitting the surf should swim in front of a manned lifeguard tower.
