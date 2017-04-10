Port Orange man killed in motorcycle ...

Port Orange man killed in motorcycle wreck in NSB

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Desmond Bethel, 52, was traveling south on Turnbull Bay Road shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday when he slowed down to make a right turn into 3033 Turnbull Bay Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. For unknown reasons, Susan Kingston, 59, who was traveling south behind Bethel's motorcycle, failed to slow down and struck the rear of Bethel's bike, causing it to overturn onto its left side, troopers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Blankenship 2 hr kaykay 2
Keva Matovina 7 hr Florida 2
Mark Matovina 7 hr Spring 3
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb '17 Frogface Kate 20
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,947 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC