Port Orange man killed in motorcycle wreck in NSB
Desmond Bethel, 52, was traveling south on Turnbull Bay Road shortly before 1:45 p.m. Monday when he slowed down to make a right turn into 3033 Turnbull Bay Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. For unknown reasons, Susan Kingston, 59, who was traveling south behind Bethel's motorcycle, failed to slow down and struck the rear of Bethel's bike, causing it to overturn onto its left side, troopers said.
