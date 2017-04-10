Panel, public probe DeLand top cop candidates
The questions ranged from healing relationships between the police department and the community to one from a 7-year-old about how to better the city. Six candidates spent two days answering questions from a selection committee and members of the public in a bid to replace retiring Chief Bill Ridgway at the top of the DeLand Police Department.
