Panel, public probe DeLand top cop candidates

The questions ranged from healing relationships between the police department and the community to one from a 7-year-old about how to better the city. Six candidates spent two days answering questions from a selection committee and members of the public in a bid to replace retiring Chief Bill Ridgway at the top of the DeLand Police Department.

