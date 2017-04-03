New Smyrna Beach considers police dis...

New Smyrna Beach considers police discretion on pot

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - A year after Volusia County changed its stance on jailing offenders for small amounts of pot, New Smyrna Beach is considering a similar approach. On Tuesday night, the City Commission is expected to vote on a final reading of an ordinance allowing police discretion when someone is discovered in possession of 20 grams of marijuana or less.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Matovina 21 hr Yevette 2
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb '17 Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb '17 joe 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,387 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC