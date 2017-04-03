New Smyrna Beach considers police discretion on pot

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - A year after Volusia County changed its stance on jailing offenders for small amounts of pot, New Smyrna Beach is considering a similar approach. On Tuesday night, the City Commission is expected to vote on a final reading of an ordinance allowing police discretion when someone is discovered in possession of 20 grams of marijuana or less.

