High risk of rip currents at area beaches today
As temperatures rise a trip to the beach sounds good, but beware fast-moving, life-threatening currents in the surf. There is a high rip current risk warning in effort through this evening, according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bond denied for suspect in girlfriend's murder (Sep '16)
|21 hr
|SARA1
|3
|greg justice not who he says!
|Tue
|surfmonkey101
|1
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 21
|The south
|3
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 21
|Sunshine state
|5
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Apr 15
|Spotted Girl
|24
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
