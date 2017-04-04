DSC hosts job fairs at New Smyrna and...

DSC hosts job fairs at New Smyrna and Daytona Beach campuses, April 11 and 18

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Capital Soup

More than 100 employers combined will be on hand seeking to fill open positions on April 11 and April 18, when Daytona State College's New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater and Daytona Beach campuses host spring job fairs. "These job fairs are excellent opportunities for our students, graduates and the general public to connect with area employers who are hiring," said Dean Howe, head of Daytona State's Career Services Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber Blankenship Mon kaykay 2
Keva Matovina Apr 10 Florida 2
Mark Matovina Apr 10 Spring 3
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb '17 Frogface Kate 20
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,262,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC