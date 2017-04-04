DSC hosts job fairs at New Smyrna and Daytona Beach campuses, April 11 and 18

More than 100 employers combined will be on hand seeking to fill open positions on April 11 and April 18, when Daytona State College's New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater and Daytona Beach campuses host spring job fairs. "These job fairs are excellent opportunities for our students, graduates and the general public to connect with area employers who are hiring," said Dean Howe, head of Daytona State's Career Services Department .

