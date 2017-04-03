Courting millennials, Volusia, Flagle...

Courting millennials, Volusia, Flagler hospitals look to lure nurses

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Sam Kirby could probably have her pick of any one of the six local hospitals to start her nursing career. Her dream, though, is to become a trauma nurse, a sometimes hellish specialty, so she wants to work in critical care at Halifax Health Medical Center after graduation in May. “I feel like that place is going to flourish the best professionally,” Kirby said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Matovina 1 hr Yevette 2
Trash on Atlantic Ave Apr 1 Jim 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb '17 Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb '17 joe 3
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Volusia County was issued at April 09 at 7:16AM EDT

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,959 • Total comments across all topics: 280,173,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC