Churches plan Easter services indoors and out Updated at
Churches throughout Volusia and Flagler counties will have services this weekend in celebration of Easter, most on their own campuses but some off site and out of doors. The following congregations notified The News-Journal's Faith section of their plans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Matovina
|47 min
|TTT
|4
|Amber Blankenship
|Mon
|kaykay
|2
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 10
|Florida
|2
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Mar 21
|Fancy
|2
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Hornydevil0274
|3
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|20
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC