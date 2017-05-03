Bride-to-be awaits Florida fianc &cop...

Bride-to-be awaits Florida fianc 's parole after 32 years

Thursday Apr 20

An 82-year-old bride-to-be will finally have the chance for her big day when her fiance is released from prison next month 32 years after they met. The Tallahassee Democrat reports Wanda Pate hasn't seen fiance David Monroe Goodwin in six years, but talks to him on the phone four times a week.

