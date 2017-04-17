8-year-old who disappeared off NSB still missing after 2nd day of search

The search for an 8-year-old who disappeared in rough surf Saturday in New Smyrna Beach resumed Monday morning and continued until evening, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Hezekiah Whyte of Orlando was swimming in the water with his 11-year-old sister around 3:15 p.m., about a quarter mile south of Flagler Avenue when he went missing, Capt.

