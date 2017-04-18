8-year-old missing at New Smyrna Beach
Volusia County Beach Safety Deputy Chief of Administration Liz Driskell says the Coast Guard and the sheriff's office have joined the search Sunday morning off New Smyrna Beach. The boy went missing Saturday.
