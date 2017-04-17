5 Things to Know in Florida for April 17
Perched in trees and scampering down sidewalks, green iguanas have become so common across South Florida that many see them not as exotic invaders, but as reptilian squirrels. Native to Central and South America, green iguanas that escaped or were dumped as pets have been breeding in the Miami suburbs and the Keys for at least a decade without making headlines like other voracious invasive reptiles such as Burmese pythons or black-and-white tegu lizards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Sat
|Spotted Girl
|24
|Mark Matovina
|Apr 13
|TTT
|4
|Amber Blankenship
|Apr 10
|kaykay
|2
|Keva Matovina
|Apr 10
|Florida
|2
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Mar 21
|Fancy
|2
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Hornydevil0274
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC