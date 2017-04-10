3 Things to Do Thursday
The community is invited to attend the Celebrity Canvas Fundraiser to benefit Westside Elementary School. All proceeds from this charity event will be used for their after-school programs and to aid initiatives such as their community garden which feeds a child's mind and body from the ground up, upkeep on their sports fields, materials for their after-school enrichment programs and meals.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amber Blankenship
|Mon
|kaykay
|2
|Keva Matovina
|Mon
|Florida
|2
|Mark Matovina
|Mon
|Spring
|3
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Mar 21
|Fancy
|2
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Hornydevil0274
|3
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|20
