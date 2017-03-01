Volusia County wants Main Street land for added parking
Volusia County officials are looking to purchase property to free up parking for the Ocean Center and Main Street events, but wide differences in the price tag and appraisals is raising a few eyebrows. The county council Thursday will vote on the $970,000 acquisition of five parcels at the corner of Auditorium Boulevard and North Wild Olive Avenue. That cost is nearly $400,000 more than the Property Appraiser's just value and more than $100,000 higher than the average of two outside appraisals.
