Volusia bus service a " yes to New Smyrna Walmart, no to Tanger

The Volusia County Council agreed Thursday that Howland Boulevard in Deltona and the Walmart on State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach should get bus service, and that will come back for a final vote later. But after a long workshop - the first the council has had on Votran since 2013, when the bus service had a different director - it was decided by five of the seven members that the Tanger Outlets don't need it right now.

