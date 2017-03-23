Police investigating fatal motorcycle...

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in New Smyrna Beach

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The New Smyrna Beach police are on scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on State Road 44 near the intersection of I-95. The eastbound lanes of SR 44 just west of the I-95 overpass are closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb 23 Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb 23 joe 3
new smyrna police Feb '17 PRECIOUS2017 1
new smyrna beach police Feb '17 PRECIOUS2017 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC