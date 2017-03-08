Ohio State football: James Clark not returning to the Buckeyes in 2017
That's because wide receiver James Clark is graduating this spring with a degree in finance and will not be returning to the team in the fall, according to an Ohio State release. A former four-star prospect from New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Clark came to Ohio State as part of the Buckeyes 2013 recruiting class.
