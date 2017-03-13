Neighbors shaken after armed mentally ill Deltona man shot dead by deputies
Thursday night's fatal shooting of a Deltona man was the first deputy-related shooting under the command of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Daniel A. Donarski, 58, was suffering from a mental breakdown and was armed with a shotgun when he was shot and killed near his front door by a deputy shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.
