Neighbors shaken after armed mentally...

Neighbors shaken after armed mentally ill Deltona man shot dead by deputies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Thursday night's fatal shooting of a Deltona man was the first deputy-related shooting under the command of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Daniel A. Donarski, 58, was suffering from a mental breakdown and was armed with a shotgun when he was shot and killed near his front door by a deputy shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keva Matovina Thu Port Orange 1
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Tue Npeacock 1
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb 23 Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb 23 joe 3
new smyrna police Feb 19 PRECIOUS2017 1
new smyrna beach police Feb 14 PRECIOUS2017 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,618,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC