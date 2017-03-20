Loggerhead turtles returned to the sea in New Smyrna Beach
One loggerhead, named Rosemary, was found emaciated and lethargic last June at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. After undergoing triage at the Brevard Zoo, she was transferred to the Aquarium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|22 min
|Fancy
|2
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar 12
|Hornydevil0274
|3
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Feb 23
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Feb 23
|joe
|3
|new smyrna police
|Feb 19
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|new smyrna beach police
|Feb '17
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC