Explore Daytona State College during open houses, April and May
Spring open houses at Daytona State College offer an open door to anyone interested in exploring a college education, advancing a career or re-tooling for a new job. Held at the college's instruction sites, each session features a chance to win a $500 scholarship from the Daytona State Foundation.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Matovina
|Tue
|Beacher
|1
|Trash on Atlantic Ave
|Apr 1
|Jim
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Mar 21
|Fancy
|2
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar 12
|Hornydevil0274
|3
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Feb '17
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Feb '17
|joe
|3
