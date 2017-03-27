DeBary, Florida Hospital, New Smyrna ...

DeBary, Florida Hospital, New Smyrna Beach among ECHO winners

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Barring a last-minute reversal by the Volusia County Council, a Daytona Beach oceanfront park project and a Marine Discovery Center renovation effort will not benefit from Volusia ECHO funds this year. The news was better for six other applicants Tuesday as the nine-member ECHO Advisory Board scored the projects and submitted recommendations to the county council for final approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean... Mar 21 Fancy 2
Keva Matovina Mar 16 Port Orange 1
Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16) Mar 12 Hornydevil0274 3
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore Feb '17 Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Feb '17 joe 3
new smyrna police Feb '17 PRECIOUS2017 1
new smyrna beach police Feb '17 PRECIOUS2017 1
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,885,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC