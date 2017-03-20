Biker-Breaker Boost: Bike Week, spring break help area hotels

At the same time, some hotel managers also expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of this year's annual biker influx, bumped back a week later in March - causing it to overlap with one of the heaviest weeks of college spring break traffic. “Bikers and breakers do not mix,” Bob Hietala, general manager of the 213-room Perry's Ocean-Edge Resort, said in his email survey response.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.