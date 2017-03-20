Biker-Breaker Boost: Bike Week, spring break help area hotels
At the same time, some hotel managers also expressed dissatisfaction with the timing of this year's annual biker influx, bumped back a week later in March - causing it to overlap with one of the heaviest weeks of college spring break traffic. “Bikers and breakers do not mix,” Bob Hietala, general manager of the 213-room Perry's Ocean-Edge Resort, said in his email survey response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keva Matovina
|Mar 16
|Port Orange
|1
|Teen unresponsive after being pulled from ocean...
|Mar 14
|Npeacock
|1
|Apollo Beach is lot 4 area nude also ??? (Mar '16)
|Mar 12
|Hornydevil0274
|3
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|Feb 23
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Feb 23
|joe
|3
|new smyrna police
|Feb 19
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|new smyrna beach police
|Feb '17
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC