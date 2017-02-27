Volusia program brings students together with shelter animals to benefit both
Across the shelter, 13-year-old Cooper Zoline read a “Hello Kitty” book, and when he looked up, six cats had moved to the front of their cages – one reached out its paw to touch Zoline. The two boys are both in the exceptional student education program at Creekside Middle School, and they are a part of a small class that has helped launch the new “Rescue Readers” program at the New Smyrna Beach animal shelter this past month.
