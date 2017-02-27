Volusia program brings students together with shelter animals to benefit both

Across the shelter, 13-year-old Cooper Zoline read a “Hello Kitty” book, and when he looked up, six cats had moved to the front of their cages – one reached out its paw to touch Zoline. The two boys are both in the exceptional student education program at Creekside Middle School, and they are a part of a small class that has helped launch the new “Rescue Readers” program at the New Smyrna Beach animal shelter this past month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.