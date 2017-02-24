Train hits car in New Smyrna Beach killing at least one, cops say
A least one person died this morning when a train struck a car on railroad tracks in New Smyrna Beach, police say. Few details about the incident have been released, but police said the car was seen driving on the railroad tracks 10th Street.
