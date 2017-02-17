Six Degrees of Freedom: BrainLab radiation targets tumors, causes no side effects Posted at
That's how long it usually takes for new, targeted tumor radiation treatments at Halifax Health Center for Oncology. The treatments are made possible by a BrainLab software advance called Six Degrees of Freedom, which delivers fast, simultaneous treatment for multiple benign or malignant tumors and, equally important , freedom from side effects such as hair loss and extreme fatigue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
