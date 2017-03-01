Shark washes up on beach bitten in Half as fears grow of lurki...
The stricken predator was originally five-feet long and the find has sparked fears there is a huge Great White Shark stalking the bay. Found on Saturday on New Smyrna Beach, Florida, many believe it was eaten by a legendary 14-foot monster shark named Katherine.
Read more at Daily Star.
