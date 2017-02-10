Report: Man killed in shooting in New Smyrna Beach
A 26-year-old man was killed in an early morning shooting in New Smyrna Beach, according to a WOFL-Channel 35 news report. New Smyrna Beach police responded just after 1 a.m. to reports of a disturbance on the 500 block of Washington Street, according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
