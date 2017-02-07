Ocean Deck preparing to add River Deck New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - The owners of Ocean Deck Restaurant and Beach Club, a popular night spot in Daytona Beach, are looking to branch out to another city. The local partnership has leased the site of the former Dolphin View Restaurant at 107 N. Riverview Dr., New Smyrna Beach, and intends to build several new boat slips, renovate the building, build a tiki bar and reopen the eatery as the River Deck New Smyrna Beach.

