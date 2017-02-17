New Smyrna Beach trolley volley: Who ...

New Smyrna Beach trolley volley: Who pays?

NEW SMYRNA BEACH - A trolley system in New Smyrna Beach is getting a renewed thrust forward this week, but a familiar question remains: Who will pay for it? The Southeast Volusia Advertising Authority is holding a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to once again discuss a plan for a two-trolley system that supporters say would alleviate parking challenges along Flagler Avenue and Canal Street. It's unclear how much it would cost, but an email between county officials sent Tuesday put that estimate at around $322,140 a year.  Trolley talks surfaced last year but went nowhere as it was seen as "simply too expensive," said City Commissioner Jason McGuirk.

