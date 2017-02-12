Mana s body pulled from ocean in New Smyrna Beach
Police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in the ocean in New Smyrna Beach, a Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue official said. Beachgoers in the 1200 block of North Atlantic Avenue pulled the 36-year-old's body to shore just after 1:45 p.m. Monday, Capt.
