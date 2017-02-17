Head-spinning trip to Florida's Kenne...

Head-spinning trip to Florida's Kennedy Space Center and...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Mirror.co.uk

From gruelling astronaut training to an idyllic stay at New Smyrna Beach - up close with space rockets, new Heroes and Legends attraction and exploring the mangroves by kayak and paddleboard Since the US fired the starting gun on the race to Mars, the Kennedy Space Center has been developed into a dream factory to inspire the next generation of Neil Armstrongs . Our visit to the Sunshine State combined being put through our paces on astronaut training with retiring to New Smyrna Beach to sample small-town Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
new smyrna beach police Tue PRECIOUS2017 1
police activist Feb 3 PRECIOUS2017 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan '17 -XOXO gossip girl 15
Amber Blankenship Jan '17 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan '17 Daddywood 4
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC