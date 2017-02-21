Half-eaten shark washes up on Florida beach
Half a shark has washed up on New Smyrna Beach in Florida, posing the question of what other animal was large enough to take such a large bite out of the animal. Officials say the shark was attacked by another fish, but the type is unknown.
