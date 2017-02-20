Half-eaten shark found on New Smyrna Beach
A partly eaten shark was found at the sand at New Smyrna Beach Inlet in Volusia County over the President's Day weekend, Volusia County officials said Monday. A partly eaten shark was found at the sand at New Smyrna Beach Inlet in Volusia County over the President's Day weekend, Volusia County officials said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new smyrna police
|Sun
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|new smyrna beach police
|Feb 14
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|police activist
|Feb 3
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Jan '17
|Ken Luman
|2
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
|Amber Blankenship
|Jan '17
|Daddyrandy
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC