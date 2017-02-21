Former County Chair Jason Davis plans...

Former County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue Volusia

Former Volusia County Chair Jason Davis plans to sue the county, putting it on notice of "negligent and unconstitutional acts" linked to a controversial investigation into campaign contributions. Davis, whose bid to win a second term ended with a crushing loss in November, is represented by attorney Ted Doran, who is suing the county on the same grounds.

New Smyrna Beach, FL

