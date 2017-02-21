Celebrate 5 days of Mardi Gras in New Smyrna Beach Updated at
It's party time in New Smyrna Beach and Flagler Avenue's Mardi Gras festivities will be at full tilt from now until Fat Tuesday. Take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy live music, eat New Orleans-inspired cuisine and toss back a cocktail or two. Get ready for loads of live music at the Voodoo Music Festival featuring Hayfire, Grammy Award winner Trae Pierce and several other local acts.
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|17 hr
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|23 hr
|joe
|3
|new smyrna police
|Feb 19
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|new smyrna beach police
|Feb 14
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|police activist
|Feb 3
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
