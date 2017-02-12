12 plays, feasts, films and festivals...

12 plays, feasts, films and festivals to fill your week Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The last weeks of winter bring with them Hollywood awards season, Mardi Gras festivities and celebrations of African-American heritage, plus a series of musicals. Based on George Bernard Shaw's “Pygmalion,” this musical was a Broadway hit in the 1950s and made popular such songs as “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” and “The Rain in Spain.” In it, Professor Henry Higgins makes a bet that he can transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a prim and polished young lady and train her to pass for a duchess.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Half-eaten shark washes ashore 22 hr Frogface Kate 20
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Thu joe 3
new smyrna police Feb 19 PRECIOUS2017 1
new smyrna beach police Feb 14 PRECIOUS2017 1
police activist Feb 3 PRECIOUS2017 1
Tammy Betz Feb 3 Port Orange Dentist 1
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan '17 -XOXO gossip girl 15
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC