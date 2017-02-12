12 plays, feasts, films and festivals to fill your week Updated at
The last weeks of winter bring with them Hollywood awards season, Mardi Gras festivities and celebrations of African-American heritage, plus a series of musicals. Based on George Bernard Shaw's “Pygmalion,” this musical was a Broadway hit in the 1950s and made popular such songs as “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?” and “The Rain in Spain.” In it, Professor Henry Higgins makes a bet that he can transform Cockney flower girl Eliza Doolittle into a prim and polished young lady and train her to pass for a duchess.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
New Smyrna Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Half-eaten shark washes ashore
|22 hr
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back
|Thu
|joe
|3
|new smyrna police
|Feb 19
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|new smyrna beach police
|Feb 14
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|police activist
|Feb 3
|PRECIOUS2017
|1
|Tammy Betz
|Feb 3
|Port Orange Dentist
|1
|Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11)
|Jan '17
|-XOXO gossip girl
|15
Find what you want!
Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC