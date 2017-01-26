'Very important' shopping project pegged for New Smyrna Beach

Coastal Woods - an 830-acre plan to add stores, homes, offices and a hotel to the city's Interstate 95 gateway - has cleared one critical hurdle and is being marketed by its developer, Geosam Capital. On about 160 acres on the northeast corner of the I-95 and State Road 44 intersection, the developer plans to lure 341,000 square feet of retail space, a 98-room hotel and 15,000 square feet for offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.