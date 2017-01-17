Three more $1 million Holiday Millionaire Raffle grand prize winners come forward
The Florida Lottery announces today that the fourth, fifth and sixth Holiday MILLIONAIRE RAFFLEa grand prize winners claimed their $1 million prizes from the drawing held on January 3, 2017. The three winners are Eric Ross, 41, of New Smyrna Beach, William Wilkerson, 56, of Talladega, AL, and Teresa Reid, 64, of Pace.
