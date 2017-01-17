Signs of solidarity, women take part ...

Signs of solidarity, women take part locally in two sister marches

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The crowds of women, and a few dozen men, also made their point Saturday in sheer numbers as they marched along the streets in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, in an effort to support locally the "Women's March on Washington," as well as be part of 600 "sister marches" held in cities around the globe.  In New Smyrna Beach, more than 1,000 women, most in red shirts, streamed across the North Causeway. Cindy Lund, 49, of Port Orange, was among several women who quickly pulled together the march.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired Ponce Inlet firefighter vows to get job back Jan 19 Ken Luman 2
Review: Hidden Treasure Bar & Grill (Mar '11) Jan 13 -XOXO gossip girl 15
Amber Blankenship Jan 7 Daddyrandy 1
moving Jan 7 Daddywood 4
whats going on with Peck Plaza?? Jan 5 peck? 1
Moving to port orange (Feb '13) Dec 28 whats up 9
News Titusville bike/pedestrian bridge opens (May '16) Dec 25 Talking in Titusv... 4
See all New Smyrna Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Smyrna Beach Forum Now

New Smyrna Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Smyrna Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Smyrna Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,126,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC